Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / 'One FedEx' – what to expect

AI
ID 32407548 © Ivelinr | Dreamstime.com
By

At the 31st Bank of America’s Annual Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference held earlier this week, FedEx CFO John Dietrich (pictured below)…

… shared his views on market conditions, challenges and opportunities. He also made a few remarks of particular interest* concerning business reporting lines and corporate structure as well as UPS and the lost USPS contract.

(*Soon after sell-side analyst Ken Hoexter of Bank of America Merrill Lynch started the grilling, enthusiastically promoting the meaty line-up: “So we’ve got a lot ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Break-up DP-DHL FedEx integrated logistics UPS Watch the downside 1.0

    Most read news

    Canadian government invokes 'red tape rule' to prevent rail strike

    A 'carrier-controlled market' as spot rates rise and capacity tightens

    Carriers juggling capacity and port congestion 'taking us back to the dark days'

    'Liner panic' as new container production hits a post-Covid peak

    Vessel juggling leaves ocean alliances short of Asia-Europe capacity

    Surging ocean waves sending ripples into airfreight

    California staff launch class action against Ceva over 'breaches of Labor Code'

    More checks and delays at Nhava Sheva after latest seizure of goods from China

    Carriers forced to seek alternatives as capacity crunch at Colombo Port tightens

    Air cargo's summer: traditionally slack, or Red Sea-induced demand?

    Last hurrah for de minimis imports to US consumers before a wave of legislation

    At liquidation value: M&A mongrel Forward Air – how exciting!

    SME forwarders shouldn't fear carrier moves, but watch out for 'Amazonisation'

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel – country & cluster leads revealed

    Digitisation will reduce CO2 emissions at the port of Gothenburg

    Temu shifts focus from US – but air cargo still bullish on ecommerce