DHL Global Forwarding – changing of the guard with Tim Scharwath set to exit
On and off the merry-go-round
There’s been plenty of news to chase regarding DHL Group in recent weeks…
… all duly flagged by Loadstar Premium’s DeskOne, of course.
(Click to expand the table above.)
The latest has it that the German integrator is keen to add M&A professionals to its global team, so… if you have a part to play please reach out to the global head of the M&A team there.
Greetings
Done with the customary greetings – while, incidentally, drawing from CFO Melanie Kreis’s recent remarks: don’t expect ...
CMA CGM South Korean staff strike over bonuses after bumper 2024 profit
'Another painful headache for shippers' as Asia-N Europe rate rally ends
Amazon Air Cargo partners-up for new transpacific route into the US
Hauliers add surcharge for collections from congested London Gateway
Shipping lines are sub-letting tonnage to profit from firm charter market
Yang Ming eyes services to east coast South America ports
Nightmare for Bangladeshi exporters as congestion and tariffs bite
CMA airline returns two freighters, while ANA takeover of NCA looms
China offers European forwarders automotive logistics opportunities
Interest in larger tonnage picks up amid flurry of newbuild orders
Led by Rhenus, 'Big Logistics' named and shamed in Italy
Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' falls short of US air cargo infrastructure needs
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article