Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

FW: FedEx to terminate nearly 500 jobs, close two facilities

Outdoor signage board with FedEx logo. Modern office building. Editorial 3D rendering
By

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    FedEx FreightWaves

    Most read news

    MSC joins lines cutting transpac services – but it's not enough to halt rate slide

    Transpacific drop illustrates shifting global container trade patterns

    Wednesday still 'Tariff Day' – even if Trump changes his mind again

    Gemini to reintroduce direct Asia-Europe calls at Aarhus and Gothenburg

    Two killed after Houthi attacks resume on merchant ships

    Hamburg gives go-ahead for Eurogate terminal expansion

    'Stable' Asia-Europe rates 'very different' to double-digit declines on transpacific

    Amazon wanted to partner, then copied our air cargo strategy, claims start-up

    Hauliers add surcharge for collections from congested London Gateway

    Tariffs: America First or will it be America Alone?

    Soft airfreight market casts doubt over H2 peak

    DP World given competition clearance to press ahead with Silk Logistics takeover

    Peek through 'the veil of ignorance' with DSV, DHL, K+N & Mærsk

    Opposition to ACCC green light for DP World takeover of Silk Logistics

    Shipping lines are sub-letting tonnage to profit from firm charter market

    US Independence Day fireworks dimmed by tariffs