Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

DHL GFF names Markus Voss as new CEO DHL Freight

Bumpy Rural Road
By

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DP-DHL

    Most read news

    Transpacific set to see record level of ship capacity in July as rates crash

    MSC orders spark concerns of anti-competitive behaviour and an H2 rate drop

    Fruit ships and trucks steer clear of Del Monte bankruptcy

    European importers face backlogs as rail delays exacerbate port congestion

    Global shipping to shift as Europe and southeast Asia fill US gap in China trade

    Wednesday still 'Tariff Day' – even if Trump changes his mind again

    The right customs plan will be a gamechanger, Maersk warns shippers

    'Stable' Asia-Europe rates 'very different' to double-digit declines on transpacific

    Taiwanese shipping lines set to profit from proposed Vietnam tariff deal

    Hamburg gives go-ahead for Eurogate terminal expansion

    Soft airfreight market casts doubt over H2 peak

    African trade with Asia and Europe lights up as countries boost export verticals

    MSC joins lines cutting transpac services – but it's not enough to halt rate slide

    Dollar General submits $14.7m claim against Yang Ming over capacity shortfall

    DP World given competition clearance to press ahead with Silk Logistics takeover

    Deal talk, new partners and codswallop in logistics