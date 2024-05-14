USMX and ILA set to start talks as contract deadline looms

By Charlotte Goldstone 14/05/2024

Contract negotiations covering some 45,000 dockworkers along the US East Coast and Gulf Coast ports are expected to begin soon, just four months before the current contract expires.

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) released a joint statement yesterday announcing that they expect master contract negotiations to begin shortly.

It said this will follow “the likely completion” of local contract bargaining this week at all Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports.

ILA president Harold Daggett previously instructed union branches to resolve local work issues by mid-May, aiming to avoid a repeat of the contract negotiations on the west coast that were held up by a local dispute.

Both sides yesterday expressed that they are committed to reaching a new agreement before the current six-year labour contract covering ports on the eastern US coastline expires on 30 September.

The joint statement said: “We are confident that with tentative local contracts negotiations scheduled to be completed by the 17 May deadline, the ILA and USMX can begin full master contract talks with the goal of reaching an agreement on a new pact before the expiration of the current contract.

“The ILA and USMX expect to continue the success of our 2012 and 2018 Master Contract negotiations where two landmark six-year agreements were achieved without any disruption or delays in shipment of cargo.”

The ILA represents some 85,000 members at ports on the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts; US and Canadian Great Lakes ports; major US rivers; Puerto Rico; Eastern Canada and the Bahamas.

USMX represents employers of the East and Gulf Coast longshore industry including container carriers, 46 major marine terminal operators, and port associations representing each port on the East and Gulf Coasts.

The two sides started talks a year ago, but those stalled after only a few weeks. Mr Daggett has repeatedly warned that the union would not continue work under the current contract past its expiry date, signalling a strike as early as 1 October.

The Loadstar previously reported that the impact of work stoppages on imports would be almost immediate, highlighting the importance of a successful and speedy negotiation.