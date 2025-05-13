Stark reminder for all execs talking up SME exposure
The smaller, the more exposed to China
Transpacific contract negotiations appear to be held in a holding pattern, with few to no agreements having been inked and sources claiming all sides are ’playing for time’.
Given contracts typically run 1 May-30 April, that so few have been agreed is indicative of the impact of the Trump-generated uncertainty swirling around the market, said Transport Intelligence chief executive John Manners-Bell, who also questioned the merit of any claims of strategy.
“I am not sure anyone ...
Maersk u-turn as port congestion increases across Northern Europe
Maersk Air Cargo sees volumes fall as it aims for 'margin in favour of revenue'
Houthis tell Trump they will end attacks on Red Sea shipping
Container spot rates diverge: to Europe still falling, but firmer to the US
Hapag-Lloyd won't take bookings if port congestion leaves cargo stranded
Containership charter market feels the ripples from trade tensions
Ecommerce likely the front-runner in resurge of transpacific trade after deal
Airfreight players eye new routes as demand on the transpacific nosedives
Changing shipment origin won't wash: US CBP turns away whole truckloads
Expeditors reports healthy growth in a 'frenzied landscape of tariffs'
Indian coastal freight attracts major carriers, but regional tension disrupts
