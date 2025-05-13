By Alexander Whiteman 13/05/2025

Transpacific contract negotiations appear to be held in a holding pattern, with few to no agreements having been inked and sources claiming all sides are ’playing for time’.

Given contracts typically run 1 May-30 April, that so few have been agreed is indicative of the impact of the Trump-generated uncertainty swirling around the market, said Transport Intelligence chief executive John Manners-Bell, who also questioned the merit of any claims of strategy.

“I am not sure anyone ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN