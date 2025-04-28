Shippers warned: don't under-value US exports to avoid tariffs – 'CBP will catch you'
Forwarders are warning shippers not to under-declare the value of goods they export to the ...
Evergreen’s corporate clients have committed to year-long transpacific shipping contracts at higher rates, despite uncertainty caused by the US-China tariff war, said general manager Wu Kuang Hui on Friday.
But he added that small and mid-sized enterprises were more risk-averse and more hesitant toward contracts.
Mr Wu said: “We expect the signing of all contracts to be completed by this week. Waiting beyond April would mean entering new contracts in May with greater exposure to risk ...
