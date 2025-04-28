Receive FREE Newsletter
Majors sign Evergreen contracts at higher rates, but smaller clients more wary

Ever Ace Credit Evergreen
By

Evergreen’s corporate clients have committed to year-long transpacific shipping contracts at higher rates, despite uncertainty caused by the US-China tariff war, said general manager Wu Kuang Hui on Friday.

But he added that small and mid-sized enterprises were more risk-averse and more hesitant toward contracts.

Mr Wu said: “We expect the signing of all contracts to be completed by this week. Waiting beyond April would mean entering new contracts in May with greater exposure to risk ...

    Topics

    Contract negotiations Evergreen Marine Corporation (EMC) Trump Tariffs

