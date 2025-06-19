Shippers wanting a return to Suez should be careful what they wish for
The Israel-Iran war may have effectively quashed hopes that the Suez Canal may soon be ...
Delegates at this week’s TOC Europe Container Supply Chain 2025 event in Rotterdam were told how China appears to have been looking to diversify its export markets long before President Trump announced so-called reciprocal tariffs.
Nigel Pusey, CEO of liner data provider Container Trade Statistics (CTS), ...
DHL Express facilities in Canada forced to shut down by strike
Latest Israeli attack on Iran a threat to box ships in Straits of Hormuz
New Middle East conflict brings airspace closures, flight chaos and oil price worry
Industry concerns rise after yet another box ship on fire off Indian coast
BYD launches logistics subsidiary – and eyes ports and shipping sectors
Return of downward pressure on container spot freight rates
New ocean capacity dump wipes out transpac gains
China pushes Cosco participation in consortium eyeing Hutchison buy
A dull airfreight market after front-loading push – carriers desperate for volumes
China+1 acceleration as tariffs drive supply chain rerouting
News in Brief Podcast | Week 24 | Ship fires, geopolitics and DSV drama
