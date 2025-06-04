By Gavin van Marle 04/06/2025

Following a sustained period of investment in port infrastructure and container handling equipment, ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs) have found a new trading area, West Africa.

MSC confirmed this week that it had begun to deploy ULCVs of up to 24,000 teu capacity, previously confined to the Asia-Europe trades, on its Asia-West Africa AFL service.

The first arrival, at the end of April, was the 2021-built 24,000 MSC Diletta, owned by Chinese non-operating shipowner SPDB Financial Leasing, at the port of Tema in ...

