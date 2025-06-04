Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Asia-West Africa ULCV deployment opens new markets for carriers

MSC DILETTA Abidjan
The MSC Diletta arriving in Abidjan (Photo: MSC)
By

Following a sustained period of investment in port infrastructure and container handling equipment, ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs) have found a new trading area, West Africa.

MSC confirmed this week that it had begun to deploy ULCVs of up to 24,000 teu capacity, previously confined to the Asia-Europe trades, on its Asia-West Africa AFL service.

The first arrival, at the end of April, was the 2021-built 24,000 MSC Diletta, owned by Chinese non-operating shipowner SPDB Financial Leasing, at the port of Tema in ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Asia-West Africa Calculating Capacity Kribi Lome MSC Port of Abidjan Tema The ULCV knock-on effect

    Most read news

    MSC Elsa 3 sinking – now the 'blame game' begins

    After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?

    Bad news for shippers as wave of transpacific rate increases continues

    Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa

    Shippers hold their breath as Trump appeals court ruling that tariffs are illegal

    No deals with carriers, say Houthis – Red Sea safe for non Israel-affiliated ships

    The Loadstar Podcast | May 2025 | Tom Bradley of Amazon Air Cargo talks tradelanes, tech – and tariffs

    Schenker's Shirley Sharma Paterson moves to K+N as global head of sales

    Rapid transpacific capacity build-up continues – can USWC ports handle it?

    Dates to watch for in the latest chapter of TACO's tariff travail

    Evergreen chief warns of USWC congestion as demand for ocean capacity grows

    Carriers on the hunt for open tonnage again as transpacific rates soar

    Freighter capacity on the rise, with air cargo demand expected to pick up

    Uncertainty drives Yang Ming fleet boost as focus switches to Asia-Europe trades

    Liner schedule reliability improving, with Gemini carriers leading the way

    Wan Hai to increase capacity and services on growing regional routes