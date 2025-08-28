Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Union sues Virginia Port Authority over new semi-automated cranes

port of virginia© Calvin Leake_51555963
Port of Virginia © Calvin Leake
By

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) has filed a lawsuit accusing Virginia Port Authority (VPA) and its CEO of introducing new automated technology without consulting the union. 

The ILA claims that its October 2024 master contract, which runs to September 2030, was signed by Virginia International Terminals ...

    Topics

    automation ILA Konecranes US labour relations Virginia Port Authority