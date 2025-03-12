By Charlotte Goldstone 12/03/2025

Freight index platforms are keen to push index-linked agreements (ILAs), but there are questions about whether a volatile market attracts or deters shippers and carriers from changing their contract style.

Today, Patrik Berglund, CEO of freight rate intelligence platform Xeneta, predicted: “2025 will be the year we bring clarity to this industry as to how indexing should be done.”

Index-linked contracts track freight rates and offer periodic price adjustments to the agreed rate, and have been hailed as a way to ensure both ...

