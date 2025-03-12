White House can't see that trade war will hit US agriculture hardest
Chinese retaliation to US tariffs will hit the “low-margin” agricultural sector the hardest, and White ...
Freight index platforms are keen to push index-linked agreements (ILAs), but there are questions about whether a volatile market attracts or deters shippers and carriers from changing their contract style.
Today, Patrik Berglund, CEO of freight rate intelligence platform Xeneta, predicted: “2025 will be the year we bring clarity to this industry as to how indexing should be done.”
Index-linked contracts track freight rates and offer periodic price adjustments to the agreed rate, and have been hailed as a way to ensure both ...
Latest strike will cause ‘massive' disruption at German airports
CMA CGM pledges $20bn investment to boost US supply chains
DHL Global Forwarding misses profit expectations, despite strong Q4
Asia-Europe FAK price hikes manage to halt 13-week rate decline
TPM: Shipper-carrier power pendulum now swinging towards liners
CMA CGM could build medium-size vessels in US, says Saade
Airlines rethink strategy as ecommerce to US begins decline
TPM: Weak Asia-Europe rates don't mean it's a weak market
Trump offers carmakers one-month exemption from tariffs
Shifting de minimis rules hobble firms' efforts to adjust supply chains
DHL rockets – but time ‘for Global Forwarding to catch up with DSV’
