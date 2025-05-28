Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge

By Charlotte Goldstone 28/05/2025

The demand spike on the transpacific has prompted concerns of congestion and cargo bottlenecks at key US ports.

Yesterday, The Loadstar reported that many carriers had begun to reinstate previously blanked voyages and launch new services to capitalise on the sudden spike in demand following news of the 90-day tariff reprieve.

Container market analyst Braemar noted that, “given the previous sharp drop in US import volumes, the sudden return of extra loaders and ad hoc cargo could very well lead ...

