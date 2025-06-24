Where does a 'new global trade order' leave Europe's top four?
Picking the bones
Exporters in Australia and New Zealand have been left with limited ocean options as a result of liner consolidation, while air cargo trade with Asia continues to grow.
Maersk today announced “temporary adjustments” to its Northern Star service, running between Asia and Oceania on Maersk ...
DSV: tales from the inside with CEO Lund under fire for 'brutal' management style
Shippers wanting a return to Suez should be careful what they wish for
New ocean capacity dump wipes out transpac gains
Transpac spot rates crash as pre-tariff demand for US imports from Asia fades
Shippers and carriers await Iran decision on Hormuz in response to US attack
Port congestion in Europe 'will last for years' – terminals 'chock-a-block full'
Shipper's logistics arm widens its focus and invests in airfreight
ONE faces $18m claim by shippers for 'failure to accept contracted volumes'
Asia-Europe container volumes up 17% in two years
Maersk suspends vessel calls at Haifa as regional tension rises
As DSV leads, enter a sea-air pure-play 'Restructured Kuehne'
Forwarders fear for margins amid volatility and strategy uncertainty
