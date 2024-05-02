Subscribe to Premium
Comment / Under CH Robinson's flattering P&L skin

Surgery
ID 7465323 © Picsfive | Dreamstime.com
By

The conference call that followed the announcement of a decent trading update – given expectations! – by CH Robinson (CHRW) after the US market closed yesterday, 1 May, was well worth a go.

(Here’s the investor pack, and here’s the Form 8-K filing.)

A seemingly reinvigorated CEO Dave Bozeman didn’t actually clarify the many aspects of a new, internal lean-based business model being implemented by the firm, but those mechanics were soon investigated as part of the first question during the Q&A ...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

