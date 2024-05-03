Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Seko Logistics appoints Ursula Wallace to head up North America ocean freight

ursula wallace
By

Seko Logistics has appointed veteran forwarder Ursula Wallace (above) to head its ocean product, North America, and run FMC compliance for its newly created NVOCC, Seko Container Lines.

Ms Wallace joins from Ceva Logistics, where she was most recently ocean head of LCL, North America. She was at Ceva for more than five years, following a near-12-year stint at CH Robinson, where she was general manager of CHRistal Lines for North America. She has also worked for Shipco Transport.

“We are delighted to have Ursula join our global ocean product team,” said Akhil Nair, Seko’s senior vice president, global ocean freight & global operational excellence. “Her extensive experience developing solutions for complex delivery challenges and driving cost savings makes her an invaluable addition to Seko – undoubtedly strengthening our global ocean freight operations.”

Ms Wallace said: “The ocean freight market has experienced constant adversity these last several years, and I’ve been thoroughly impressed with Seko’s ocean freight strategies and the team’s ability to stay nimble and flexible. I’m excited for what’s to come, with the end goal always being client satisfaction and the safe delivery of their shipments.”

Ms Wallace, who is based in Chicago, will be responsible for product profitability, pricing strategies, procurement, and carrier management.

