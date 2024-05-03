By Alessandro Pasetti 03/05/2024

Following the Q1 24 interims of CH Robinson (CHRW), we had another hint at how business matters really look in freight brokerage stateside via $2.3bn-market-cap* RXO which yesterday, 2 May, reported its trading update.

As with CHRW, worst case avoided.

(*RXO stock ending the trading session second best, +5.9%, in our demo portfolio – indeed, only behind +12.3% CH Robinson – despite, a mixed Q1 24 performance, admittedly… in a very challenging market at the start of 2024.)

Alongside $6bn-market-value GXO Logistics, RXO ...

