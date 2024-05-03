Seko Logistics appoints Ursula Wallace to head up North America ocean freight
Seko Logistics has appointed veteran forwarder Ursula Wallace (above) to head its ocean product, North ...
Following the Q1 24 interims of CH Robinson (CHRW), we had another hint at how business matters really look in freight brokerage stateside via $2.3bn-market-cap* RXO which yesterday, 2 May, reported its trading update.
As with CHRW, worst case avoided.
(*RXO stock ending the trading session second best, +5.9%, in our demo portfolio – indeed, only behind +12.3% CH Robinson – despite, a mixed Q1 24 performance, admittedly… in a very challenging market at the start of 2024.)
Alongside $6bn-market-value GXO Logistics, RXO ...
