The Rhenus Group appoints new co-VP directors of Project Logistics Global

Seko Logistics appoints Ursula Wallace to head up North America ocean freight
Seko Logistics has appointed veteran forwarder Ursula Wallace (above) to head its ocean product, North ...
The Rhenus Group has appointed Moritz Becker (above, left) and Colin D’Abreo (above, right) as co-vice president directors of Project Logistics Global. Mr Becker and Mr D’Abreo will spearhead the global Rhenus Project Logistics unit.
Mr Becker will lead operations in Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Southeast Asia and the Pacific (SEAPAC), and Mr D’Abreo will oversee operations in the Americas, India, China, the Middle East and Africa. They will replace Carsten Schröter, who has left the company.
Mr Becker has nearly two decades in management roles. He joined Rhenus in 2017 as the head of projects in Germany, and later advanced to become the managing director of project logistics Germany. He was appointed managing director of Rhenus Offshore Logistics Germany in 2023.
Mr D’Abreo commenced his logistics career at KOG Transport. Following the Rhenus acquisition of KOG in 2015, Mr D’Abero served as executive vice president and later as president of KOG until the company rebranded, and operations transitioned to Rhenus in 2019. He continued his leadership journey as president of Rhenus Projects Logistics in the USA.
Together, they will spearhead Rhenus Project Logistics on a global scale, and will focus on network expansion and product development within renewables, energy, mining, oil & gas, and steel plants.
They will also lead decarbonisation efforts and prioritise chartering and engineering as key success factors for global development.
Taking the lead in expanding project logistics across Europe, Mr Becker will particularly prioritise strengthening the company’s presence in the renewables sector and providing turnkey solutions for industrial projects in Turkey and the CIS. Additionally, he will supervise the network’s expansion in SEAPAC.
Meanwhile, Mr D’Abreo will concentrate on the North American market, specifically in oil, gas, and renewables. Additionally, he will further expand Rhenus offshore services in Eastern Canada and grow Rhenus project logistics services in Latin America, particularly in mining and solar industries.
Mr D’Abreo will also strengthen connections in India’s export market for industrialized and project cargo, maintain the Rhenus Group’s position in China for project cargo, and establish a robust project structure in the MEA region.
Commenting on the appointments, Jan Harnisch, global CEO of Rhenus Air & Ocean, said: “We have the utmost confidence in Colin and Moritz as co-vice president directors of Project Logistics. With their combined expertise and proven track record, we trust their strategic leadership will play a pivotal role in propelling the ongoing success and expansion of Rhenus Project Logistics on a global scale.”
