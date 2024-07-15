Ajay Barolia and Peter Weir new cargo leaders for Swissport in North America 

By Charlotte Goldstone 15/07/2024

Swissport has appointed Ajay Barolia as its senior vice president cargo and Peter Weir as senior vice president cargo commercial, both for the US and Canada.

“Together with the cargo team they will drive the expansion of Swissport’s service portfolio in a strategic market for the air cargo industry,” said Swissport.

Mr Barolia joins the airport ground services and air cargo handling company today from Qatar Airways, where he spent nine years in several senior roles, most recently as VP global cargo operations.

Mr Weir also joins today, from Menzies Aviation, where he served over 20 years in leadership positions responsible for cargo operations, ground handling, sales and business development.

Global cargo chair of Swissport International Dirk Goovaerts said: “We are pleased to welcome Ajay Barolia and Peter Weir to our global cargo team. They are experienced leaders with a deep understanding of air cargo operations and a keen business acumen.

“Their extensive industry knowledge and experience will be vital as we continue to expand our cargo services portfolio across North America, adding value to the business of our existing and future customers.”

The cargo team in North America, where Swissport serves some 150 airline customers and freight forwarders, will aim to expand the product line, grow the freight forwarder handling business and special logistics solutions tailored to the e-commerce industry.