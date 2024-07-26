Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Nico Peters appointed Tailwind Shipping's new VP, liner management

TFII: SOLID AS USUALMAERSK: WEAKENINGF: FALLING OFF A CLIFFAAPL: 'BOTTLENECK IN MAINLAND CHINA'AAPL: CHINA TRENDSDHL: GROWTH CAPEXR: ANOTHER SOLID DELIVERYMFT: HERE COMES THE FALLDSV: LOOK AT SCHENKER PERFORMANCEUPS: A WAVE OF DOWNGRADES DSV: BARGAIN BINKNX: EARNINGS OUTODFL: RISING AND FALLING AND THEN RISING

Tailwind Nico Peters

Tailwind Nico Peters
Photo: Tailwind Shipping Lines
By

German retail giant Lidl’s in-house container shipping operation, Tailwind Shipping Lines, has named Nico Peters (above) as its new vice president of liner shipping management.

Mr Peters will begin in his new role on 1 August.

He most recently served as global customer service manager for car carrier Höegh Autoliners, and before that the 33-year-old spent 12 years at Hamburg Süd in a variety of roles that ended with a one-year stint as global head of customer engagement.

In his new role at Tailwind he will “particularly focus on enhancing the shipping company’s already strong customer orientation, the company said.

“We are delighted Nico Peters will be adding his extensive international experience to our team,” said Christian Stangl, Tailwind Shipping MD. “He brings with him exactly the spirit we live by.”

