By Charlie Bartlett technology editor 07/04/2025

Höegh Autoliners, like other car-carrier operators, has had an enjoyable few years of booming demand met with scant capacity, leading to a flurry of newbuild ordering.

But with considerable exposure to the US export market, and an orderbook of advanced ammonia-fuelled newbuilds on the way from Chinese yards, Höegh could now be facing a rapid reversal of fortunes.

US car exports form a high proportion of Höegh’s business, CEO Andreas Enger admitted, but he was keen ...

