PIL opts for 'more viable' LNG dual-fuel to power its new box ships
Singapore’s Pacific International Lines (PIL) is opting for LNG dual-fuelling in its newbuildings, as it ...
GXO: SURGINGR: EASY DOES ITDSV: MOMENTUMGXO: TAKEOVER TALKXOM: DOWNGRADEAMZN: UNHARMEDEXPD: WEAKENEDPG: STEADY YIELDGM: INVESTOR DAY UPDATEBA: IT'S BADXOM: MOMENTUMFWRD: EVENT-DRIVEN UPSIDEPEP: TRADING UPDATE OUT
GXO: SURGINGR: EASY DOES ITDSV: MOMENTUMGXO: TAKEOVER TALKXOM: DOWNGRADEAMZN: UNHARMEDEXPD: WEAKENEDPG: STEADY YIELDGM: INVESTOR DAY UPDATEBA: IT'S BADXOM: MOMENTUMFWRD: EVENT-DRIVEN UPSIDEPEP: TRADING UPDATE OUT
Regulation introduced to decarbonise shipping could lead to the demise of certain deepsea shipping sectors, delegates at the World Ports Conference in Hamburg were told this morning.
Tim Power, MD of Drewry Shipping Consultants, noted a recent prediction from class society DNV that the cost to operate container shipping services were expected to double, due to decarbonisation costs, and suggested that some scenarios could lead to a fundamental reworking of long-distance supply chains.
“Most of the views of the energy transition envision world maritime trade looking very much like it does now, but slightly different,” he told delegates.
“However, if shipping costs are sustained at higher levels, there is a chance that intercontinental shipping becomes too expensive for certain key commodities.
“If higher shipping costs come together with geopolitical tensions, whereby freedom of navigation is hampered – as we have seen in the Red Sea – we could be faced with a tipping point where it is just too expensive to ship goods around the world,” he said.
“And we cannot take freedom of navigation for granted; we have had a relatively open trading environment, but if the Strait of Hormuz – through which 30% of the world’s crude passes – was closed for an extended period, I don’t think the global economy would be able to function.”
Mr Power said the main problem with many of the alternative fuels being considered was lack of supply. He explained: “This is why Maersk has abandoned methanol and reverted to LNG.”
Of the prospective alternative fuel types – ammonia, methanol, LNG, hydrogen and biofuels – he suggested that only LNG had sufficient availability, but it would only serve the decarbonisation agenda if there wasn’t substantial methane slip.
“This means shipping faces increased regulatory risk. However well-intentioned regulations are, they have unintended consequences, such as the way the EU ETS has undermined transhipment services in EU Mediterranean ports.
“When you look at the fuels being presented as alternatives, the availability is simply not there,” he said, adding that the development of green shipping corridors remains viable for shorter trade routes.
“We think the Chinese coastal trade would be perfect for a ‘green corridor’ – the distance isn’t very big, the sailing time between the Bo Hai Bay and Guangzhou is four days and, with enough intermediate ports, you could even electrify the ships.
“Intra-Europe is another possibility – but not for deepsea shipping,” he added.
US ports re-open as ILA and USMX extend master contract - and negotiations - to January
Looming 'indefinite' strike set for the Port of Montreal as tensions rise
Vessel bunching on USEC slow to clear, as ILA shapes new 'strategy'
Forwarders on the hook for millions following Debenhams collapse
Shippers to opt for direct port calls over speed of service, predicts MSC's Soren Toft
Why I’ll miss the ‘defiantly brazen’ Schenker
Strike swell hits transatlantic rates – transpac shippers hold their breath
Warehousing confusion as Amazon cuts space allocations pre-peak
Air charter demand soars as humanitarian flights add to strike fears
Gemini warns of 'meltdown' when Suez reopens
China tightens rules on hazardous cargo at Ningbo
'Inconclusive' MEPC 82 set the stage for a CII showdown at next meeting
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article