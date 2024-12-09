Wallenius Wilhelmsen orders more car-carriers – and the biggest yet
Not to be dissuaded from its car-carrier ordering spree, Wallenius Wilhelmsen has exercised options for ...
DHL: ANTITRUST SCRUTINYFWRD: UPDATETSLA: TRUMP BOOSTWMT: UNSTOPPABLEAMZN: NEW HIGH AAPL: UP SHE GOESVW: LABOUR DEAL SOUGHTAAPL: NEW RECORD DHL: BOTTOM FISHINGF: DOWNSIDE RISKAMZN: ANOTHER HIGH WMT: ON A ROLLHON: INVENTORY UNLOCKBA: MORE OF THE SAMEGXO: HAMMEREDMAERSK: BOUNCING BACK
DHL: ANTITRUST SCRUTINYFWRD: UPDATETSLA: TRUMP BOOSTWMT: UNSTOPPABLEAMZN: NEW HIGH AAPL: UP SHE GOESVW: LABOUR DEAL SOUGHTAAPL: NEW RECORD DHL: BOTTOM FISHINGF: DOWNSIDE RISKAMZN: ANOTHER HIGH WMT: ON A ROLLHON: INVENTORY UNLOCKBA: MORE OF THE SAMEGXO: HAMMEREDMAERSK: BOUNCING BACK
Car-carrier Höegh Autoliners has signed a five-year agreement with a “major” automative manufacturer, with sailings to commence in January.
Though Höegh was reticent to divulge specifics, the value of the deal with the unnamed shipper is understood to exceed $100m.
A trading update released the same day indicated that Höegh’s average gross freight rate had been $102.70 per cubic metre through November, a 1.2% increase over the Q3 average – indicating a strong possibility that a gross rate above $100/cu metre has been locked-into the five-year deal.
The average prorated net freight rate, meanwhile, was $87.50/ cu metre last month, and $86.70 for the previous three months.
This represents a substantial bump on the Q4 23 rate of $83.40/cu metre, which Höegh Autoliners CEO Andreas Enger described, in 2023’s full-year results, as “the best financial results in the company’s history”, .
And Mr Enger called today’s deal “the most significant the company has signed in 2024”.
He added: “We have, historically, a long-term relationship with this customer and are delighted they have chosen Höegh Autoliners as one of their core suppliers for deepsea transport… for the next five years.
“The activity level in November was high, both for contracted cargo and spot cargo. We continue to optimise capacity in the various tradelanes and give priority to our strategic long-term customers.”
The car-carrying sector is clearly in a period of flux – the east-west automotive trades are facing mounting challenges, from the incoming Trump administration in the US and growing anti-China sentiment across Europe over subsidies to electric car makers, potentially yielding diminishing demand over the coming years.
However, at the same time, global vessel capacity has been considerably constrained.
It is also a good time to be a Höegh shareholder: since the sale of 20 million shares by Maersk late last year at Nok90 ($8.44) each, the share price has been elevated over Nok120 for almost all the last three months, reaching a peak of Nok142.8 in late September.
Looking for a recap of last week’s news in just 10 minutes? Listen to this week’s News in Brief Podcast!
January strike at US east and Gulf coast ports now inevitable, say forwarders
Shippers eye alternatives as Indian port workers prepare for 'indefinite' strike
Trump tariffs on China a boost for exporters in Vietnam, Thailand and South Korea
A new trade war with US would threaten China’s 'historic' airfreight boom
Happy new year for transpac liners as shippers front-load to beat tariffs
Relief for Asia-Europe carriers as rate hikes stick – now transpac GRIs loom
Premier Alliance unveils main trades network ready for February launch
Air cargo industry 'firing on all cylinders', with ecommerce in the driving seat
Feeder operators targeting perishables are 'cashing in' on Red Sea crisis
CMA CGM signs 'ambitious' port and logistics partnership with Saudi Arabia
Scan Global – the joy and pain of private-equity ownership
Fear of cyber attack outweighs investment in security along the supply chain
2025 will be 'quite a ride' – but logistics will 'again prove its value'
Loadstar Podcast | December 2024 | Holiday special: winners & losers 2024 and outlook for 2025
Regional carriers steam in to add more services to lucrative India-Red Sea trade
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article