News in Brief Podcast | Week 13 | USTR hearing; WestJet Cargo's future?  

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including which carriers would be most affected by the proposed 301 rule for China-built vessels calling at US ports. 

Ms Goldstone concludes the episode with a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.    

She is joined by The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, who gives the latest schedule reliability figures and the latest ocean freight ...

