Bjørnar Bukholm returns to Wallenius Wilhelmsen as CFO

By Gavin van Marle 01/11/2024

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has appointed Bjørnar Bukholm (above) as its new chief financial officer, replacing Torbjørn Wist, who leaves the company on 1 December.

Mr Bukholm will start next May and, in the interim, the CFO role will be undertaken by Jermund Lien, currently SVP global business performance management.

The move represents a return to Wallenius Wilhelmsen for Mr Bukholm, who spent nearly eight years at the car-carrier, holding several positions mainly within business development, strategy, finance and investor relations. When he left in 2019, he was SVP, corporate finance, strategy & investor relations.

He subsequently joined home security firm Sector Alarm, as CFO.

“We are very excited to have Bjørnar back,” said CEO Lasse Kristoffersen. “Bjørnar knows our company and industry well, has a proven track record as a CFO and brings wide and deep strategic and financial experience into the role.

“He has delivered outstanding results in his previous roles. I believe he will be a very valuable addition to our executive team,” he added.

Mr Bukholm said: “Wallenius Wilhelmsen has always been close to my heart, and I am eager to reconnect with the team and contribute to our shared goals. I look forward to bringing my perspectives to the table and help drive the strategy forward during a period where transition is essential for the industry.

“Finance plays a crucial role in that transition. Together, we will navigate the challenges ahead and seize the opportunities to ensure continued success and value creation for our stakeholders,” he added.