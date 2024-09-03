Subscribe to Premium
Comment / Bears vs bulls in the automotive supply chain – until the wheels come off

Steering wheel
ID 101834894 © Graham Bush | Dreamstime.com
By

“If there’s one vertical freight forwarders are keen to do business in, that is aerospace and defence (A&D), it requiring know-how and expertise where top dollar can be made. The automotive sector? It’s not so much in vogue these days, regardless of EV-related long-term trends.” 

Those were the remarks of a senior forwarder yesterday, who bluntly downplayed the short-term upside to Q3 24 earnings for major asset-light actors, despite consensus suggesting plenty of benefits (stemming from the Red Sea crisis) that ...

    Topics

    Analyst corner Supply chain radar Va va voom... BMW Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act Volkswagen

