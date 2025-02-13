By Alessandro Pasetti 13/02/2025

Super star Ryder System delivered yet another solid trading update yesterday, 12 February, ahead of trade, projecting steep earnings growth for the year, based on 2025 guidance.

Awesome.

Our first take immediately out on DeskOne (click on ’R’ ticker here), it was the conference call with analysts that, I thought, would be unmissable on a day when CPI data from the US spoiled the party for a few investors, rather than Ryder’s –> their holding appreciating +3% in a choppy market, the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN