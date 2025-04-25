HutchWatch: Panama pain and PSA plans – where we stand
Predictions
“You’re kind of ’anniversarying’ the M&A transactions of a year or two ago. I would think an uncertain environment, and weaker demand might present an interesting opportunity, on some of the M&A front. Can you talk a little bit about what would be on the wish list, in terms of potential opportunities there?” – Jeff Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, Ryder’s Q1 25 conference call Q&A session, 23 April 2025
Of all the conference calls I have dialed in to ...
Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings
Why ROI is driving a shift to smart reefer containers
USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances
New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco
Transpac container service closures mount
Outlook for container shipping 'more uncertain now than at the onset of Covid'
DHL Express suspends non-de minimis B2C parcels to US consumers
Uncertainty over US tariffs sparks interest in bonded warehouses for imports
Flexport lawsuit an 'undifferentiated mass of gibberish', claims Freightmate
Freighter suspension plan at Mumbai Airport a disaster for perishables trade
YM Mobility: report blames thermal runaway for reefer explosion
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article