Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / The M&A window of opportunity is wide open

Window of opportunity
ID 44207151 © Nexusplexus | Dreamstime.com
By

“You’re kind of ’anniversarying’ the M&A transactions of a year or two ago. I would think an uncertain environment, and weaker demand might present an interesting opportunity, on some of the M&A front. Can you talk a little bit about what would be on the wish list, in terms of potential opportunities there?” – Jeff Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, Ryder’s Q1 25 conference call Q&A session, 23 April 2025

Of all the conference calls I have dialed in to ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AIT Worldwide Logistics Knight-Swift M&A radar Ryder Takeover Talk TFI International UPS

    Most read news

    Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings

    Why ROI is driving a shift to smart reefer containers

    USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances

    New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco

    Transpac container service closures mount

    Outlook for container shipping 'more uncertain now than at the onset of Covid'

    DHL Express suspends non-de minimis B2C parcels to US consumers

    Zim ordered to pay Samsung $3.7m for 'wrongful' D&D charges

    Uncertainty over US tariffs sparks interest in bonded warehouses for imports

    Flexport lawsuit an 'undifferentiated mass of gibberish', claims Freightmate

    Freighter suspension plan at Mumbai Airport a disaster for perishables trade

    YM Mobility: report blames thermal runaway for reefer explosion

    Boeing looks to resell up to 50 aircraft rejected by Chinese buyers

    UK pauses tariffs on 'everyday' items

    'Strong start' to 2025, despite market uncertainty, says Kuehne + Nagel

    QR, IAG, MAS announce air cargo partnership – but are conditions right?