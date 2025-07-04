By Alessandro Pasetti 04/07/2025

One-off Friday wraps?

They are the best.

Beautiful: logistics M&A, partnerships, trade deals, ocean rates, gossip… there’s quite lot on the grill today drawing from public announcements and feedback privately shared in our Premium marketplace this week.

Now

Far from suggesting a new Premium feature is in the making – today, however, it is worth going for a Weekly Digest ahead of Monday’s OceanX radar as the USA celebrates the Independence Day holiday which suitably follows yesterday’s records on the stock market during a ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN