Deal talk, new partners and codswallop in logistics
It’s a wrap…
DP World has been cleared to proceed with its US$115m acquisition of Australian container haulage and inland depot operator Silk Logistics by competition regulators.
Earlier this year, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) had decided to investigate the takeover on the grounds that by acquiring ...
Schedule reliability on the rise despite European port congestion
'Just Lund' a drag on DSV's value? Bring in Kuehne...
Transpacific set to see record level of ship capacity in July as rates crash
MSC orders spark concerns of anti-competitive behaviour and an H2 rate drop
Global contract logistics market hits record high as Asia Pacific drives growth
Forwarders eye growth via M&A as deal activity builds
Retailers scramble as Nike reveals $1bn cost rise over tariffs
Maersk fined $1.5m for 'gross negligence' over Damco merger
Global shipping to shift as Europe and southeast Asia fill US gap in China trade
'Rollercoaster' Asia to NAWC capacity is increasingly unstable
