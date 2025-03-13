By Alexander Whiteman 13/03/2025

Australia’s Competition Commission (ACCC) has flagged a series of concerns over DP World’s proposed acquisition of Silk Logistics, as the terminal operator highlighted the success of its end-to-end logistics model in its full-year 2024 results.

In a preliminary statement this morning, the ACCC warned that the purchase could “prompt increased charges and diminished services for rival logistics providers, conditional discounts, and potential access to commercially sensitive information”.

Commissioner Philip Williams said the ACCC had “concerns” around ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN