Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Tangled! DP World's Silk Logistics deal struggling in competition web

dreamstime_xs_225712015
ID 225712015 © Gnomeandi | Dreamstime.com
By

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has good reasons to carefully evaluate DP World’s proposed acquisition of Silk Logistics*.

Are they enough to scupper the deal altogether?

Let’s look.

(*Announced in late 2024 and worth just U$115m, including the premium at takeover, more here; SLH now trading at a -30% discount against DPW’s offer.)

Statement of issues

Recently, I wrote about the ACCC 2023-24 Container Stevedoring Monitoring Report and my assessment of its implications. Good on the ACCC for shining a spotlight on this ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Antitrust Investigations Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) DP World Australia Silk Logistics Takeover Talk

    Most read news

    Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar

    Red Sea crisis has driven most new capacity into extended Asia-Europe trades

    Explosions and 'out-of-control' fire reported on Wan Hai box ship

    Carrier price hikes hold, driving spot rates higher as space gets scarcer

    Crew forced to abandon ship in latest fire on vessel carrying EVs

    The Loadstar Podcast | Transport Logistic and Air Cargo Europe 2025

    Asia-West Africa ULCV deployment opens new markets for carriers

    Turkish Airlines falls foul of air safety regulations, claims India's aviation authority

    An AI-focused and more mature Flexport debuts new tech

    Does size really matter on the merry-go-round that is forwarding?

    Air cargo players still wary of long-term block space deals – 'a risk on both sides'

    Air rates and volumes still volatile – but carriers stay bullish

    Geely splashes out to meet growing demand by chartering its own car-carrier

    Post-tariff US container imports down 13% year on year

    India-Pakistan trade restrictions a throughput windfall for Colombo Port

    Forwarders hit out at South Africa's new Merchant Shipping Bill