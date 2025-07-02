By Alessandro Pasetti 02/07/2025

On 21 May, sharing views on ’overheating’ for the world’s benchmark listed forwarder, screening for value I tested one serious-not-so-serious investing approach on your behalf that may have worked, I mused at the time.

Bar currency considerations for the purpose of this column, and luckily: it has worked so far. Pretty well, too, performance-wise.

The big issue

Transport and logistics (T&L) isn’t liked very much, despite new US stock market records of the past few days.

(That stance stood perfectly until 24 hours ago; ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN