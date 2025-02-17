By Mr Joy 17/02/2025

When it comes to wasting taxpayer’s money on ineptly executed transport infrastructure projects, the Australian state of Tasmania has proved it is as capable as their Federal and Victorian counterparts.

Something in the water

Last month, I wrote a series of stories about the terrible state (pardon the pun) Victoria, Australia is in.

But the Labor party and Victoria are not the only jurisdiction to prove that governments and managing transport projects are a bad combination.

I had written about ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN