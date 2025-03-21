Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Value in North America's land transport: cheap, dirt cheap and expensive stuff

Trader
ID 368168749 © Andrey Popov | Dreamstime.com
By

Flash snapshot: when is cheap, dirt cheap?

And then: is it the time now for those chasing value in supply chain to pull the trigger?

Too early?

Well, well, well.

UBS analysts yesterday published a note, in which they wondered: what’s priced into transport stocks at the current prices?

Timely! 

Keeping it simple, as they acknowledged:

“We apply the five year average P/E [price-to-earnings ratio] to the current stock price which then produces an implied EPS. We then compare the implied EPS [earnings per share] to consensus ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Snapshot Supply chain radar

    Most read news

    TPM: Forwarders need 'clout' to survive as the ocean carriers move in

    Gemini schedule reliability falls below 90% target for the first time

    Resumption of Suez transits in doubt after return of Red Sea hostilities

    Maersk in firing line over 'abandoned container' in Africa

    Red Sea crisis forces Maersk to increase capacity over strategy limit

    Gemini carriers cut back loading allocations on challenging southern India trade

    Forever 21 blames bankruptcy on de minimis exemption

    Maersk assures shareholders arms shipments 'comply with regulations'

    SF Airlines expands, while sister Kerry Logistics is set to lose its name

    DHL sees opportunities as end of US de minimis exemption looms

    FMC empowered to investigate international 'shipping chokepoints'

    Ocean Alliance splits ANP service into two to ease Vancouver delays

    US port call fees would force ACL to exit transatlantic trade, says CEO

    Regional carriers dip their toes in growing Mexican box trade

    CMA CGM Air Cargo eyes expansion with bid for Air Belgium

    European freighters set for summer ecommerce chase in Hong Kong