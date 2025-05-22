Resilient Home Depot – supply chain diversification rules
And also do not mention rising prices for the consumer
After looking at domestic rival Home Depot, today’s the turn of DIY specialist Lowe’s, another major America importer by sea on the transpacific eastbound.
In a call with analysts that yesterday followed the release of fiscal Q1 25 numbers – that were broadly in line with expectations for earnings and revenues, while Lowe’s confirmed guidance (just as Home Depot did) – management reassured investors that business is progressing according to plan.
Inventory, supply chain and tariffs were all on the agenda – ...
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out
European port congestion now at five-to-six days, and getting worse
'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise
Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'
Another CMA CGM vessel heading for Suez Canal – 'to mitigate schedule delay'
News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan
Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi
South America will benefit as air cargo traffic diverts from the transpacific
CMA CGM will carry on investing after 'solid' Q1, despite unclear outlook
Air cargo forwarders stick to spot rates – a long-term contract would be 'foolish'
Demand for transpac airfreight capacity returning – but 'it's not ecommerce-driven'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
FAQs: FAQs
Comment on this article