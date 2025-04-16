'Unflappable' DHL as CEO remains 'quite bullish'
Looking in control
Damn it: another case of a ’lost quarter’ for JB Hunt?
Yes and no.
The disclosure of Q1 25 numbers released after the US market close yesterday didn’t lift animal spirits.
Stock down -6% to $126.8 in pre-market today – if confirmed in regular trade that would be a new 52-week low. And also its lowest level since late 2020.
And that’s not where the bad news ends.
With core Intermodal and Dedicated business units under pressure in terms of earnings power*, while the three ...
'Disastrous' DSV-Schenker merger would 'disrupt European haulage market'
Shippers in Asia restart ocean shipment bookings – but not from China
Asian exporters scramble for ships and boxes to beat 90-day tariff pause
Volumes set to 'fall off a cliff' as US firms hit the brakes on sourcing and bookings
'Tariff hell' leaves industries in limbo – 'not a great environment to plan'
Temporary tariff relief brings on early transpacific peak season
New senior management for DSV as it readies for DB Schenker takeover
Pre-tariff rush of goods from US to China sees air rates soar, but not for long
De minimis-induced ecommerce demand slump could cripple freighter operators
Forwarders 'allowing the fox into the chicken run' by supporting 'hungry' carriers
Amazon pushes into LTL for small package fulfilment and UPS does a u-turn
Navigating tariffs: 'like trying to solve a Rubik's cube while colour-blind'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article