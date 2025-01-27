Chinese New Year rush and threat of tariffs leaves box ports congested
The Chinese factory rush to get goods out before the new year holiday, and the ...
Rose grower sues DSV over 'bait and switch' forwarding move
Spot rates still tumbling, with worse to come if carriers return to Suez
Carriers divert Indian cargo to avoid congestion worries at Colombo
Liner schedule reliability worsened in a Q4 'rife with challenges'
Amazon hit with $96m compensation claim by China United Lines
Unions renew call for industrial action at France’s biggest box port
Trump threatens shippers: manufacture in 'the good old USA' or pay the price
Ecommerce traffic will help ward off new threats to air cargo demand
Maersk dismisses fears over capacity constraints at key Gemini port
Chinese agribusinesses turn to container lines for grain shipments
Ecommerce 'a double-edged sword' as airfreight fears a soft year
