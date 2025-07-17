By Alessandro Pasetti 17/07/2025

There’s plenty of useful bits and pieces drawing from Prologis management’s feedback during the Q&A session with equity analysts held yesterday after the release of solid Q2 25 figures.

Let’s look.

First off

CFO Tim Arndt in prepared remarks immediately stressed how to think about the current landscape:

“If we were to sum up the mindset of many of our customers, particularly our largest ones, we’d say that they are increasingly looking past the headlines and what has been an evolution of their thinking ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN