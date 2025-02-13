By Alessandro Pasetti 13/02/2025

Seen it all before?

Well, yes!

Where?

Hold on a sec.

Yesterday’s economic data out of America was a healthy reminder that… “hopes for more Fed rate cuts dim as Powell notes hot CPI means ‘we’re not quite there yet’”, CNBC wrote.

And as we did in the recent past, monitoring closely the extent of the damage on the day of any value-moving announcement, ahead of regular trade US Treasury yields surged yesterday… uh-oh…

… and obviously, all main US equity index futures fell… indeed… seen ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN