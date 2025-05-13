CNBC: Trump’s first 100 days are the worst for the stock market since Nixon
CNBC reports: President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office are the worst for the stock market ...
Tariff truce a market ’game changer’, Reuters reports, echoing similar coverage from the press in the past 24 hours.
That’s right, we all feel soooo muuccchhhhh relieved, folks.
Although, in one picture…
… if we rewind to early March up to 5 April, we are left wondering why the heck all that happened actually had to happen.
(And we talked in March about the Trump Trade boomerang, and ’The vanity of appearances’ in February, soon after followed by ’One premonitory crash after another’.)
Volatility, as ...
Maersk u-turn as port congestion increases across Northern Europe
Maersk Air Cargo sees volumes fall as it aims for 'margin in favour of revenue'
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
Houthis tell Trump they will end attacks on Red Sea shipping
Container spot rates diverge: to Europe still falling, but firmer to the US
Hapag-Lloyd won't take bookings if port congestion leaves cargo stranded
Containership charter market feels the ripples from trade tensions
Ecommerce likely the front-runner in resurge of transpacific trade after deal
Airfreight players eye new routes as demand on the transpacific nosedives
Changing shipment origin won't wash: US CBP turns away whole truckloads
Expeditors reports healthy growth in a 'frenzied landscape of tariffs'
Indian coastal freight attracts major carriers, but regional tension disrupts
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article