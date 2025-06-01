RBC: Is the rebound for real?

Trade wars – let's swallow another pill
Yesterday’s reaction was powerful…
MSC Elsa 3 sinking – now the 'blame game' begins
Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks
After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?
New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity
Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge
$2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'
Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa
Bad news for shippers as wave of transpacific rate increases continues
Shippers hold their breath as Trump appeals court ruling that tariffs are illegal
US importers stockpiling goods to avert autumn shortages amid tariff chaos
Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market
DHL expands agreement with Shopify – where does that leave Flexport?
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article