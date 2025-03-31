By Stuart Todd 31/03/2025

Pharma.Aero, whose mission is to advance logistics in the life science and medtech industries, has initiated a project to develop a ’precision therapy logistics gateway’ (PTLG) at Brussels Airport (BRU).

The Belgian airport’s air cargo community body, Air Cargo Belgium, its operating company, BAC, and the at.las ATMP (Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products) platform are also involved.

Frank Van Gelder, Pharma.Aero’s secretary general, told Cargo Forwarder Global the project was a further step in advanced pharma and ...

