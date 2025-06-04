Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Höegh Autoliners in greener vessel scrapping deal with Norwegian start-up

Höegh Autoliners
Photo: Höegh Autoliners
By

Höegh Autoliners will recycle up to eight of its vessels in Norway, in a green, government-supported move that sidesteps the regulatory minefield of scrapping outside Europe.

The Höegh fleet has four vessels delivered in the 1990s, and four in 2000; meanwhile, it took delivery of its first 9100ceu Aurora-class vessel in Q2 last year, with up to 15 more to be built and delivered in the coming years.

Each is designed to burn green ammonia, a ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Hoegh Autoliners International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) ship scrapping

    Most read news

    MSC Elsa 3 sinking – now the 'blame game' begins

    After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?

    Bad news for shippers as wave of transpacific rate increases continues

    Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa

    Shippers hold their breath as Trump appeals court ruling that tariffs are illegal

    No deals with carriers, say Houthis – Red Sea safe for non Israel-affiliated ships

    The Loadstar Podcast | May 2025 | Tom Bradley of Amazon Air Cargo talks tradelanes, tech – and tariffs

    Schenker's Shirley Sharma Paterson moves to K+N as global head of sales

    Rapid transpacific capacity build-up continues – can USWC ports handle it?

    Dates to watch for in the latest chapter of TACO's tariff travail

    Evergreen chief warns of USWC congestion as demand for ocean capacity grows

    Carriers on the hunt for open tonnage again as transpacific rates soar

    Freighter capacity on the rise, with air cargo demand expected to pick up

    Uncertainty drives Yang Ming fleet boost as focus switches to Asia-Europe trades

    Liner schedule reliability improving, with Gemini carriers leading the way

    Wan Hai to increase capacity and services on growing regional routes