By Charlie Bartlett technology editor 04/06/2025

Höegh Autoliners will recycle up to eight of its vessels in Norway, in a green, government-supported move that sidesteps the regulatory minefield of scrapping outside Europe.

The Höegh fleet has four vessels delivered in the 1990s, and four in 2000; meanwhile, it took delivery of its first 9100ceu Aurora-class vessel in Q2 last year, with up to 15 more to be built and delivered in the coming years.

Each is designed to burn green ammonia, a ...

