Thomas Niederer Gebrüder Weiss's new land transport head in Switzerland

Sarah Murray appointed first CEO of Scotland's Forth Green Freeport
Scotland’s designated freeport, Forth Green Freeport (FGF), has appointed Sarah Murray (above) as the first ...
German road transport and logistics firm Gebrüder Weiss has named Thomas Niederer (above, right) as its new country manager for land transport for Switzerland, replacing Oskar Kramer (above, left), who is retiring after 45 years with the company.
“Oskar Kramer’s many decades of hard work and dedication have been pivotal in making our company the success it is today, especially in Switzerland,” said CEO Wolfram Senger-Weiss.
Mr Niederer has been with the company for 28 years and was most recently finance and accounting manager west, a position with close links to the firm’s Swiss subsidiary. Over the past 15 years, he has been a key player in Gebrüder Weiss’s expansion into Germany, Asia, North America and Switzerland.
“Oskar Kramer leaves us a country organisation that is excellently positioned to grow still further,” he said. “I’m looking forward to this new challenge and to working with the team to continue the Gebrüder Weiss success story in Switzerland.”
The company employs 220 staff in Switzerland, offering transport, warehouse, contract and shipping logistics from its land transport locations in Pratteln and Altenrhein on the banks of Lake Constance, and from Zurich for air and sea forwarding services.
