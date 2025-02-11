Switzerland's attorney general's office files indictment on charges of insider dealing involving millions of francs

PRESS RELEASE

Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland files indictment on charges of insider dealing involving millions of francs

Bern, 11.02.2025 – The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) has indicted a Swiss citizen in the Federal Criminal Court on charges of insider dealing in transactions worth millions of francs. The indictment alleges that in five cases in the period from 2018 to 2020, the accused exploited confidential and price sensitive information about ongoing or planned takeovers. By doing so, he is believed to have made an unlawful profit of around CHF 10.6 million. He is alleged to have obtained the confidential information from an acquaintance of many years standing who worked for an investment bank.

The OAG opened the criminal proceedings in February 2019 in response to a report from the Money Laundering Reporting Office Switzerland (MROS). The accused was at the time of the offence active as an investor and as a consultant to companies in Switzerland and abroad. According to the indictment, as a result of his training and his experience, he was familiar with the procedures and mechanisms of the bidding procedure in company mergers. In particular he would have been aware that the shareholders of a takeover target company listed on a stock exchange in Switzerland can normally expect a considerable premium on the share price of that company.

The acquaintance from whom the accused is believed to have received the information relevant to the offence was a person that the accused had known for more than 15 years, during which time he had maintained contact both privately and in business, meeting repeatedly in the period relevant to the offence.

Circumstances of the offence

The OAG has charged the accused in connection with four cases that mainly involve multiple counts of exploitation of insider information as a secondary or alternatively third-party insider (Art. 154 para. 3 and para. 4 Financial Market Infrastructure Act, FinMIA); in connection with one further case, the accused is charged with attempting to exploit insider information (Art. 154 para. 3 FinMIA in conjunction with Art. 22 Swiss Criminal Code, SCC).

The accused is alleged in all five cases to have built up significant positions in the form of shares and/or options in companies that were the target of takeovers. According to the indictment, the accused made the purchases on each occasion after being in contact with his acquaintance, who had knowledge of the confidential takeover transactions through his work. The OAG alleges that the accused acquired the shares and/or options in the target companies on the basis of the insider information that he obtained through these contacts, with the aim of profiting from the considerable price increase that was expected.

The accused is believed to have made an unlawful profit of around CHF 10.6 million in four cases by selling his positions after the takeover bids were made public. In one case, however, no takeover bid was made, as a result of which the accused sustained a loss of around CHF 1.6 million.

As part of the complex investigations, the OAG instructed fedpol to carry out several compulsory measures.

From now on, the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona becomes responsible for answering any media enquiries. The OAG will make its sentencing proposals known at the main hearing before the Federal Criminal Court. The presumption of innocence applies until a legally binding judgment has been issued.