Philip Rauchhaus steps up as new regional head at Lufthansa Cargo

By Charlotte Goldstone 22/01/2024

Philip Rauchhaus will take over the position of head of region DACH & KAM EMEA at Lufthansa Cargo.

He has been working at LC’s home hub as senior director of sales, Frankfurt. In his new role, he will coordinate and manage the markets of Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as key account management for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Oliver von Goetz and Dr. André Schulz will remain in charge of the Europe and Middle East and Africa sales regions.

Mr Rauchhaus joined LC sales in 2009 and after a short time took over as head of handling, process and quality management in Germany. he became head of revenue management in 2014, and senior director of market and network planning in 2017.

CEO of Lufthansa Cargo Ashwin Bha said: “With Philip Rauchhaus, we are delighted to have gained an experienced manager for this position who knows the air freight industry inside out. Thanks to his expertise, he will provide new impulses in the marketing of our airfreight capacities and the cooperation with our customers, especially in our home market.”