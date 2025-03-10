By Gavin van Marle 10/03/2025

Austrian logistics and haulage operator Gebrüder Weiss recorded a 10% growth in revenues in 2024 over the previous year and itself described itself as “a crisis-resistant service provider and dependable employer”.

The company today reported that its 2024 revenues amounted to €2.71bn, compared to the €2.46bn it received in 2023.

The privately owned firm did not report profitability but said its equity ratio remained steady at 60%, while its workforce across the group’s 180 locations globally rose by 100 over the course ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN