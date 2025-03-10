Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / 'Crisis-resistant' Gebrüder Weiss enjoys revenue growth despite market challenges

500_8e-trucks
Photo: Gebruder Weiss
By

Austrian logistics and haulage operator Gebrüder Weiss recorded a 10% growth in revenues in 2024 over the previous year and itself described itself as “a crisis-resistant service provider and dependable employer”.

The company today reported that its 2024 revenues amounted to €2.71bn, compared to the €2.46bn it received in 2023.

The privately owned firm did not report profitability but said its equity ratio remained steady at 60%, while its workforce across the group’s 180 locations globally rose by 100 over the course ...

