Global container trade still strong, but front-loading not the cause
Global container traffic in January continued to show underlying strength, according to recently released figures ...
Austrian logistics and haulage operator Gebrüder Weiss recorded a 10% growth in revenues in 2024 over the previous year and itself described itself as “a crisis-resistant service provider and dependable employer”.
The company today reported that its 2024 revenues amounted to €2.71bn, compared to the €2.46bn it received in 2023.
The privately owned firm did not report profitability but said its equity ratio remained steady at 60%, while its workforce across the group’s 180 locations globally rose by 100 over the course ...
MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe
Latest strike will cause ‘massive' disruption at German airports
K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news
US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft
Congestion at Asian and European ports keeping charter rates firm
Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling
Canada and Mexico eye retaliation as 25% tariffs come in
TPM: Volatile ocean rates the stumbling block to index-linked contracts
Kuehne + Nagel – another bad day at the office
DHL Global Forwarding misses profit expectations, despite strong Q4
TPM: Gemini carriers making good on schedule reliability promise, so far
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article