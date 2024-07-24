Contract logistics the star performer as DSV unveils mixed Q2 results
Contract logistics was the star performer in the second quarter for DSV, reveals the Danish ...
I have probably said it all earlier, on a best-effort basis, in about 200 words here on DSV’s Q2 24 interims: and it’s in those key volume figures that DSV “outshined peer Kuehne+Nagel”, to borrow a tiny bit from Bernstein’s research update out to investors today, 24 July.
But give the Danish forwarder’s figures another look and underneath the surface, there are a few other value-accretive nuggets worth highlighting – as well as other less bullish signs worth addressing, I reckon, ...
