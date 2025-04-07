Tighter EU import requirements proving 'a challenge' for forwarders
“Stricter Customs regulations” from the EU’s ICS2 will see “stricter enforcement”, Hapag-Lloyd has warned, and ...
Pacific International Lines (PIL) has chartered one of its ships to Hapag-Lloyd for three years, as the Gemini Cooperation’s tonnage predicament continues.
Clarksons said the 2009-built 4,211 teu Kota Layang has been fixed to the German liner for $35,500 a day for 36-38 months, and EconDB shows Singapore-based PIL has deployed the ship on its China-Vietnam-India service.
High charter rates, seemingly incongruent with downward pressure on freight rates, are driving operators to let out surplus vessels. Maersk, ...
Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations
Macron calls for ‘suspension’ – CMA CGM's $20bn US investment in doubt
De minimis exemption on shipments from China to the US will end in May
Forwarders stay cool as US 'liberation day' tariffs threaten 'global trade war'
Shippers snap up airfreight capacity to US ahead of tariff deadline
Looming Trump tariffs will create 'a bureaucratic monster' for Customs
Mixed response in US to 'Liberation Day', while China leads wave of retaliation
Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course
Carsten Trolle to leave DSV after 40 years
East-west rates diverge as transpac spots hold while Asia-Europe keeps falling
Maersk developing the tech to create the 'Amazon of logistics'
