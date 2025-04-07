By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 07/04/2025

Amazon Air is in a new stage of its development, characterised by moves to optimise a settled network, with a shift to widebody freighters and night flights to bolster next-day delivery capabilities.

These are the main findings of the latest report by the Chaddick Institute for Metropolitan Development at DePaul University, which has tracked Amazon Air’s progress in recent years.

“Amazon Air is a much different air cargo unit from two years ago, due to its ...

