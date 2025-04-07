Fleet watching is the key to predicting the future in air
All eyes on the aircraft boneyard
Amazon Air is in a new stage of its development, characterised by moves to optimise a settled network, with a shift to widebody freighters and night flights to bolster next-day delivery capabilities.
These are the main findings of the latest report by the Chaddick Institute for Metropolitan Development at DePaul University, which has tracked Amazon Air’s progress in recent years.
“Amazon Air is a much different air cargo unit from two years ago, due to its ...
Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations
Macron calls for ‘suspension’ – CMA CGM's $20bn US investment in doubt
De minimis exemption on shipments from China to the US will end in May
Forwarders stay cool as US 'liberation day' tariffs threaten 'global trade war'
Shippers snap up airfreight capacity to US ahead of tariff deadline
Looming Trump tariffs will create 'a bureaucratic monster' for Customs
Mixed response in US to 'Liberation Day', while China leads wave of retaliation
Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course
Carsten Trolle to leave DSV after 40 years
East-west rates diverge as transpac spots hold while Asia-Europe keeps falling
Maersk developing the tech to create the 'Amazon of logistics'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article